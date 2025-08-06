Seminar held on Gen Z role in shaping Pak’s future

The Providentia Books Foundation, in collaboration with IGI Global and Summit Strategies, successfully hosted a dynamic dialogue titled “Gen Z as Agents of Change” at the AmaaniBagh Auditorium in Angoori, Islamabad.

The event broughttogether experts, academics, students, and industry professionals for meaningful discussions on the role of Gen Z in shaping Pakistan’s future. Aimed at bridging generational perspectives, the dialogue encouraged intergenerational exchange between Gen Z and millennials, focusing on educational reform and national development.

The master of the ceremony Dr Huma Baqai, Rector MiTE and Vice Chairperson of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), emphasized that Gen Z’s leadership style is more collaborative, empathetic, and decentralized and must be understood on its terms. She urged institutions and older generations to create enabling ecosystems, rather than imposing legacy frameworks that no longer resonate with younger changemakers.

In her welcome remarks by Amaani Sehgal, Founder of the Providentia Books Foundation, shared the inspiration behind founding PBF. While volunteering to teach underprivileged students in Pakistan when she was in 12th Grade, she observed the scarcity of books and was shocked to learn that many corporations discarded surplus books instead of donating them. With guidance from her grandfather, Ikram Sehgal, she initiated the Foundation, which has since collected over 63,700 books and distributed more than 61,800 across five cities. Amaani expressed her commitment to expanding the Foundation’s reach and admired her grandfather’s dedication to uplifting underserved communities.