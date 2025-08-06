Religious scholars celebrate success in Battle of Truth

Under the auspices of the Majlis Ulema Pakistan, a National Stability of Pakistan Conference presided over by Chairman Central Ruet Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad was held at local hotel here Wednesday.

The conference celebrated Independence Day and the great victory of Pakistan in the Battle of Truth/Operation Iron Wall, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the brave armed forces and honoring the martyrs of Pakistan.

The conference was presided over and led by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan / Khatib and Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Ambassador of Peace, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, while the chief guest was Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

Also present at the conference were Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Adnan Qadri, Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Sarfraz Peter, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Baba Ji Gurpal Singh, Maulana Ashraf Ali, Allama Maqsood Salafi, Mufti Fazal Jamil Rizvi, Maulana Fazal Jamil Rizvi, Haroon Sarb Diyal, Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq, Maulana Roohullah Madani, Maulana Ehsan-ul-Haq, Maulana Abdul Rauf Madani, Maulana Dr. Siddique Chishti, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi, Pastor Altaf Gohar, Pastor Shahid Yousaf and Mufti Atiqullah Qadri.

The conference was also attended by Maulana Hidayatullah, Amjad Aziz, Maulana Fazlullah Junaidi, Maulana Jaleel Jan, Syed Arshad Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Rahmatullah Qadri, Maulana Abid Israr, Pir Umar Farooq Shah, Malik Hameed ur Rehman, Qari Anwar Saleem, Qari Hassan al-Ma’ab, Prof. Zafarullah Jan.