Security forces kill eight terrorists in two KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on January 12 and 13.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and resultantly six militants were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralized two terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces have killed 27 during an intelligence based operation in Kacchi District of Balochistan.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, own troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.