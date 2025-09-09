SCO 2025: A curtain raised on the changing world order

THE world is desperate for order, sanity, and leadership. That desperation is on full display this year as wars drag on, old alliances are fracturing, and global institutions struggle to stay relevant.

Add to this vacuum, China is not coming slow. The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, held in Tianjin, was not just another diplomatic gathering. It felt like a stage-managed moment where China and Russia unveiled what many had whispered about for years, the outlines of a “new global order”.

For decades after the Cold War, the West dictated the rules of international engagement. That order, shaky and selective as it was, still offered predictability. But chaos has taken over with full vengeance. From the collapse of liberal governance institutions to America’s inward turn and Europe’s fractured politics, the traditional custodians of the international system no longer inspire confidence. Against this backdrop, China presented itself as a paragon of stability, offering not just rhetoric but a plan.

China’s playbook is clear. Unlike the U.S., which has often relied on military adventurism to cement its influence, Beijing leans on economic entanglement and infrastructure diplomacy. At Tianjin, President Xi Jinping outlined a financial vision for the SCO: the long-discussed SCO Development Bank, coupled with real money on the table. For more than a decade, China had been floating the idea of an SCO bank. In 2025, it finally moved from discussion to decision. Xi pledged 2 billion yuan in grants (roughly $280 million) and 10 billion yuan in loans (about $1.4 billion) to SCO members over the next three years.

The loans would flow through the SCO Interbank Consortium giving members a “soft alternative” to the IMF, which for many has become synonymous with painful austerity. The editor-in-chief ofThe China-Global South Project, Eric Olander termed this as “a major turning point for the institution,as the membership expands and China backs the SCO with development finance money, this is something we haven’t seen before.”Even skeptics noted the bank move as the summit’s most concrete outcome.

At the “SCO Plus” as it is being referred to now, a new Global Governance Initiative (GGI), was announced signaling with unusual clarity that China intends to lead the development of a new international order.This is not just about finance, China is telling the world that development funding does not have to come with lectures on democracy, political conditionalities, or endless structural reforms. It is offering speed, flexibility, and predictability, packaged in Beijing’s own vision of multilateralism.

China’s influence is not built on cash alone. Xi also announced that SCO countries would gain access to BeiDou, China’s satellite navigation system a direct challenge to US’s GPS monopoly. Add to this the Luban Workshops, vocational training centers that have already supported around 10,000 students across SCO states. Beijing has invested $84 billion in SCO economies, and trade with member countries now exceeds $500 billion annually.

This layering of hard finance with soft power is deliberate. Skills training, digital connectivity, and infrastructure pipelines create long-term dependency. A bridge funded by China is one thing. A generation of engineers trained under Chinese standards and using Chinese technologies is another. These are long term force multipliers.

The Tianjin summit was not a lonely exercise; the Global South was both talking andlistening.Leaders from Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond were present, representing countries such as Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, and Türkiye. Roughly twenty important heads of state and government listened closely as Xi and Putin sketched out a future less beholden to Washington.

For the Global South, the SCO pitch hits a raw nerve as they were listening to what they had been craving for years. The fact remains that this shift was inevitable, given developments on multiple fronts. However, President Trump’s presidency and the Western order’s complete collapse in restraining Israel gave it the tailwind it needed. The latest SCO summit has thus transformed the organization from being merely symbolic for over two decades into a tangible reality.Decades of dependency on Western-led financial institutions had left Global South wary of conditionality, structural adjustment, and protectionism disguised as “global rules.” The SCO’s message of inclusive development, genuine multilateralism, and respect for sovereignty, is emerging as an alternative reality.

The ‘Victory Day’ military parade in Beijing that followed the summit reinforced the message: soft power backed by hard muscle.The parade showcased hundreds of advanced weapons such as new long-range nuclear-armed weapons like the DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, mobile truck, ship-mounted laser air defense weapons and featured more than 10,000 troops. Xi and Putin used the moment to suggest that the post-World War II order, once stabilized by the U.S., had given way to a disorder that could now only be balanced by Eurasia’s collective strength.

The discussions on the themes of a post-American world are becoming more common. Washington’s decline is 360°, in terms of power, influence, credibility, and standing. The post-war security landscape has virtually collapsed under the pressure of Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ doctrine. Stephen Wolf, an international security expert at the University of Birmingham, writing on the SCO, categorically said that “what unites most of the delegates at this summit is not so much their desire to participate in a new vision of a China-led world order, but rather their antipathy to the current U.S. hegemony under the stewardship of Donald Trump”. President Trump’s reaction to the SCO summit calling it a conspiracy against America has also not helped the situation. China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin rightly called the summit China’s most important head-of-state and home-court diplomatic event of the year 2025.

Fiery rhetoric cannot obscure the underlying trend: Washington’s decline in credibility is being matched by Beijing’s rise in predictability. That shift alone is enough to unsettle the old order. Of course, it would be naïve to read Tianjin as seamless unity. India remains sceptical of China’s leadership. Russia, though aligned, is careful not to appear subordinate. Smaller Central Asian states value the SCO but guard their autonomy for example Mongolia, after two decades as an SCO “observer state,” chose not to adopt the newly created unified “SCO partner” status. Pakistan still has to do its tight rope walking between Bejing and Washington. Iran is a weak and unsure country constrained by itstreaty obligations.

These tensions are real, but they do not erase the significance of the summit. The SCO does not need to be a bloc of like-minded states. It needs to be a forum where practical cooperation on energy, infrastructure, and trade outweighs political rivalries. It is more of a response model to the ‘multiplexity’ of the world.

The SCO is not yet a rival to Western institutions, nor is China ready to take full custodianship of the global system. But Tianjin signaled something unmistakable: the monopoly over defining global rules has been broken.The task now is to see whether the SCO can sustain this momentum, deliver beyond headlines, and resist the pitfalls of power politics it claims to oppose. If it succeeds, Tianjin may be seen in hindsight as the first serious crack in the edifice of the post-Cold War order. If it fails, it will be another pageant in the long history of unfulfilled alternatives. But either way, the curtain has been raised. The world is watching.