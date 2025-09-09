PM: A genuine go-getter & a dynamic change-maker!

INDEED, he truthfully deserves this well-earned title.

Energetic, determined and proactive, he relentlessly pursues the goals he sets for himself. His unwavering belief in success, backed by hard work and bold initiatives, sets him apart. In every sense, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embodies the very essence of a true Go-getter! Shehbaz Sharif, a true iron man, had already proven himself to be a Go-getter long before assuming the reins of the country as Prime Minister. His unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and diligent governance were evident during his three terms as Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan’s largest province. The remarkable progress and prosperity he brought to Punjab and its people remain widely acknowledged and deserving of genuine appreciation.

It must be admitted that the meteoric growth and development the province witnessed under his leadership have yet to be surpassed by his successors. That said, the current Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is working with the same untiring dedication and commitment to uplift the province and ensure the well-being of its people. She clearly possesses the potential to lead and govern Punjab with the same competence and ability as her uncle and mentor, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Since his first term as Prime Minister of the interim coalition government, which began on April 10, 2022, and now in his ongoing second term that commenced in March 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has remained zealously and tirelessly devoted to serving the country and its people. When he first assumed office as the Chief Executive, Pakistan stood on the brink of default. The economy was in disarray, inflation had spiralled out of control, and the common man found it nearly impossible to make ends meet.

Through his dynamic and visionary leadership, unwavering resolve, and relentless efforts, Pakistan was successfully steered away from the brink of economic collapse. Today, the country has, to a significant extent, overcome the turbulence of the past few years and regained much-needed stability—not only on the economic front but also across multiple spheres of national development. A comparison of key economic indicators between 2022 and August 2025 clearly reflects the relentless and result-oriented efforts of the present government — under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — in pulling the economy back from the verge of default and placing it firmly on the path to recovery:

Inflation: Average inflation in 2022 stood at 19.9%. By August 2025, it had dropped sharply to 3.0%, showing a remarkable slowdown.

Workers’ remittances: In FY22 (July 2021–June 2022), workers’ remittances totalled US$31.3bn. In July 2025 alone, inflows were US$3.2bn, while FY25 recorded an all-time high of US$38.3bn.

Foreign exchange reserves: At the close of FY22, total liquid reserves (SBP + banks) were US$15.45bn. As of August 16, 2025, they had increased to US$19.62bn, according to SBP’s weekly data.

Pakistan Stock Exchange: The KSE-100 Index ended 2022 at around 40,400 — a 9.4% decline from 44,596 at the start of that year. By late August 2025, however, it had soared close to the 150,000 mark, with 149,971 reported on September 1 after August trading.

Foreign Direct Investment: Net FDI stood at about US$1.87bn in FY22. In July 2025 alone, it reached US$208m, while FY25 saw a substantial rise to US$2.74bn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s achievements on the diplomatic front have been equally impressive. His remarkable leadership — coupled with unmatched energy and determination — has firmly positioned him at the forefront of global diplomacy. He enjoys strong relations with world leaders and consistently ensures that Pakistan stands out with dignity on international platforms. A vivid example of his exceptional diplomatic acumen was evident in his warm and respectful interactions with global leaders at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit recently held in Tianjin, China. In the journey of nations, there come moments that shape the course of their future — moments that demand resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment. Pakistan, today, finds itself at such a crossroads.

The challenges are many: economic instability, regional tensions, governance hurdles, and evolving global dynamics. Yet, amid these trials, lies the enduring promise of a resilient nation determined to rise. It is during such defining times that leadership is truly tested — not by eloquence, but by execution; not by slogans, but by sustained effort. In this context, the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserves recognition.

His steadfast resolve and tireless dedication to steering Pakistan towards stability and progress reflect a deep sense of national responsibility and public service. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s steadfast commitment to guiding Pakistan toward stability and development serves as a powerful reminder that dedication and perseverance are the bedrock of nation-building. Now more than ever, we must reflect, recognize, and unite — to move forward together for the future of our beloved homeland.

It is sincerely hoped that under his wise and experienced leadership, Pakistan will not only overcome its present difficulties but also chart a path of steady progress across all spheres of national development. With stability, reform, and inclusivity, Pakistan can secure a dignified and respected standing among the community of nations — a vision that countless citizens continue to strive for. To those who may be reluctant to acknowledge this earnest tribute, it is worth emphasizing: recognizing the efforts of those who work selflessly for the nation requires moral courage. This praise for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is offered without any hidden agenda — it is heartfelt, genuine, and should be received in that spirit.

—The writer is a columnist and analyst based in Islamabad -Pakistan.

([email protected])