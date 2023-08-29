LAHORE – The School Education Department has revised the timings of all private educational institutions.

All private education institutions in Lahore have been directed to change their school timings as classes started after summer vacations.

As per the new directives, private schools for boys schools will start classes at 7:15 am and close at 1:00 pm. The new timings aim to organize the academic routine and boost the overall efficiency of educational institutions.

For girls, the commencement of classes will be at 7:15 am and close at 12:45 p.m. On Friday, the school timings will be from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The new timings were communicated via an official directive by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Lahore.