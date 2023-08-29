Mainly hot and humid weather is expected on the eve of inaugural match of Asia Cup 2023 between host Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Though green shirts are favorites as top ranked ODI team, Nepal has come to the tournament after winning their 11 out of last 12 encounters in this format.

Though Nepal is part of Asia Cup for the first time, the Himalayan nation has the dream of causing an upset against a test playing nation.

Multan is usually a high scoring ground producing 250 plus average first innings total.

In the recent past, the pitch has suited spinners more than the fast bowlers.

Nepal has the services of a top spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

The good news is dry weather and as such no rain interruptions to start the Asia Cup 2023.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province including Multan on Wednesday.

In Multan, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Multan, maximum temperature was recorded 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 69 per cent.