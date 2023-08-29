City Traffic Police has issued a traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from September 3 to 6.

As many as three SPs, 10 SDPOs, 110 inspectors and more than 2,000 personnel will perform duties during three matches played in the provincial capital.

As many as 20 fork lifters will be provided at different places to lift wrongly parked vehicles.

Cricket fans will park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and Sunfort Hotel.

CTO Mustansar Feroze said that plan has been chalked out for minimizing public inconvenience during travelling of teams from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel.

“The roads will be closed for a minimum period on the arrival and departure of the teams. Soon after the movements, all diversions will be opened for traffic,” he said.

He said that traffic will move as per normal routine on The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg.

According to the traffic plan, cricket fans coming from The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road will enter the college’s main gate from Ferozepur Road. Traffic information will also be disseminated to citizens through Rasta App, Rasta FM 88.6 and social media.