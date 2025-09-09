Schools closed in THIS Sindh city amid heavy rainfall

HYDERABAD – Schools have been closed across Hyderabad today (September 9) amid ongoing light and heavy rainfall that has severely affected daily life across various parts of the city.

The persistent downpour has led to waterlogging, mobility issues, and widespread disruption of routine activities.

In response to the weather conditions, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions on Tuesday.

A formal notification has been issued, citing the safety of students and the challenges in commuting as key reasons behind the decision.

Meanwhile, several areas in the city faced electricity outages. Although power supply has been partially restored in some localities, regions like Heerabad and the Public Health feeder have remained without electricity since 8 PM last night, adding to residents’ difficulties.

The situation further worsened in Qasimabad, where a drain overflowed due to relentless rainfall.

As a result, drain water spilled onto the road at Naseem Nagar Chowk, creating hazardous conditions for commuters and pedestrians alike.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further advisories are expected if the rain continues.