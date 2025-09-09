Drone strike hits Gaza aid flotilla boat off North Africa

A Portuguese-flagged boat carrying aid for Palestinians in Gaza was reportedly struck by a drone, sparking a fire on board, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred off the coast of North Africa, targeting the flotilla’s main vessel that was transporting members of its steering committee.

Despite the attack, the crew and all passengers remained unharmed.

The aid convoy had set sail from Barcelona on August 31, carrying more than 300 human rights activists and relief workers, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The mission is described as the largest and third attempt to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza by sea.

Following the strike, the coalition shared video footage of the damaged vessel and reiterated its determination to continue peaceful efforts to provide aid to besieged Palestinians.

The attack comes weeks after the Israeli military intercepted and seized the Hanzala, another aid ship that departed from Italy in July.

At the time, the vessel was about 70 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast.