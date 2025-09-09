Apple set for September 9 launch of iPhone 17 series – Check expected prices

Apple gears up launch its upcoming iPhone 17 series at a what is being described as “Awe Dropping” event scheduled for tonight at 10 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The tech giant will unveil iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max as Apple lovers are anxiously waiting for the event.

Apple has been teasing big updgrades in design and technology in the iPhone 17 launch. However, all will be cleared like a daylight when it will be rolled out.

One of the most notable upgrades would be a significant redesign of the rear camera. For the first time since the iPhone 11 in 2020, Apple is moving away from the familiar square camera setup. The new design is expected to resemble the pill-shaped camera bar found on Google Pixel phones.

Changes are also anticipated in the front-facing camera’s Dynamic Island design. In addition, the iPhone 17 models are likely to feature a faster MagSafe charging system and the new A19 chip for enhanced performance.

Among the lineup, the iPhone 17 Air is set to become Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. Replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, this model will feature a single rear camera—likely a 48-megapixel sensor—and a sleek design aimed at appealing to users who prioritize aesthetics.

Expected iPhone 17 Prices

Rumours suggest that iPhone 17 would cost $799 (approx. Rs226,196 excluding PTA approval charges).

The price of iPhone 17 Air is likely to be $949–$1,000 (approx. Rs268,660–Rs283,100).

iPhone 17 Pro may cost $1,099 (approx. Rs311,0000) while iPhone 17 Pro Max would cost $1,199–$1,249 (approx. Rs339,400–Rs353,900).