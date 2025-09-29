School timings in Punjab for October 2025 – Check Update

LAHORE – As temperatures begin to drop with the arrival of the winter season, the Punjab government is considering a change in school timings to provide relief to students and teaching staff.

Traditionally, the provincial administration revises school hours from mid-October until February or March, aiming to protect children from the impact of harsh weather conditions during early morning commutes.

Currently, schools across Punjab begin at 7:30 am, with dismissal times varying by grade level. Nursery and Prep classes** typically conclude earlier than upper-grade classes.

The upcoming change in schedule is expected to delay school start times, allowing students to avoid exposure to early morning cold. An official announcement is likely in the coming days once the revised timetable is finalized.

Update on School Timings in October 2025

The new schools timings are most likely to come into effect from October 15 with delay school start times.

The schools would open at 8:00 am or 8:30 am with different closing times. However, a final decision will be taken by the Punjab government.

‘Coldest Winters’

Meanwhile, weather experts have warned that the upcoming winters could be one of coldest in recent history as La Niña, a weather pattern that causes a significant drop in temperatures, is expected to return.

If the predictions prove true, many regions across the world would face severe cold spells and snowfalls.