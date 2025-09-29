Gulberg’s Dandy Designs among 63 businesses sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 63 illegal commercial buildings and premises defaulter of commercialisation fees in various housing schemes on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 21 buildings in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, and 42 in New Muslim Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Samanabad during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Gulberg’s Dandy Designs, 21st Century Learning School, private hospital, beauty salon, workshops, food outlets, and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished four buildings on Kattar Bund Road for violation of the bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees across Lahore.