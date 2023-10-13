Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed several buildings for violation of land use rules and not paying commercialization fee in Johor Town and Quaid-e-Azam Town.

In johar Town, eight car showrooms were sealed for non-payment of commercialization fee.

More than two dozen properties were sealed in Quaid-e-Azam Town for violation of land use rules.

The properties sealed include marriage halls, marble stores, electronic stores, and other shops.

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali and Director Town Planning Zone-VII Syed Ali Abbas carried out operation with the help of enforcement team and Police.

As per LDA officials, several notices were served before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.