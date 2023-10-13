KARACHI – The gold price bounced back after moving down in the local market, despite an ongoing crackdown from federal authorities.

Gold prices experienced a big hike on Friday, as the local currency is also regaining momentum against the US dollar.

The precious metal made a comeback today and increased by over Rs 4,200. Data shared by the Jewellers Association suggest that per tola gold price in Pakistan increased to Rs205,200 while the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of around Rs3,500.

With the latest changes, the price of 10 grams stands at Rs175,930. Meanwhile, the single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs188,099, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs179,550 and 18k gold rate is Rs153,900 for 1 tola.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.

In the international price, the prices of bullion moved up by $40 and settled around $1,911 per ounce.