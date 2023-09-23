Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing of a set of review petitions against its verdict on the 2017 sit-in by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan at Faizabad, in Islamabad.

A three-member panel, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and consisting of Justices Amin-ud-Din Khan and Athar Minallah, will hear the review proceedings. This legal saga began on April 15, 2019, when the then-federal government, along with entities like the Defence Ministry, Intelligence Bureau, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Mutahidda Qaumi Movement, and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, among others, filed review pleas contesting the apex court’s judgement delivered by the incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding the Faizabad sit-in case.