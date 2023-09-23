Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Reports said that a consultation meeting was held in London which was attended by PML-N bigwigs including Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry, Burjees Tahir, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N supremo said that Pakistan – a prospering nation – was brought to the brink of destruction under a conspiracy in 2017.

“Qamar Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar and Azmat Saeed are criminals of 22-crore people”, he alleged.

“The country will not be able to move forward until the characters involved in the conspiracy are brought to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, talking to journalists, said that he returned to London on directions of Nawaz Sharif. “No change was made in return plan of PML-N supremo,” he added.

In response to a question, Shehbaz said he never visited Gujranwala and did not hold a meeting.