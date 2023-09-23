The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday and gained 219.02 points, showing a positive change of 0.47 per cent, closing at 46,421.15 points against 46,202.13 points the previous day. A total of 172,894,248 shares valuing Rs.6.269 billion were traded during the day as compared to 172,158,686 shares valuing Rs.5.345 billion the previous day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 99 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 10,563,972 shares at Rs3.09 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 10,059,097 shares at Rs.1.14 per share, and Unity Food Ltd with 8,137,436 shares at Rs.25.41 per share.

Meanwhile Pakistani rupee gained record 78 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on last day of the trading session and reached Rs292.

The US dollar’s value closed at Rs292.78 against Pakistani Rupee on Thursday.

GoharEjaz, a federal minister, predicted that the dollar’s value could drop to Rs 260 in the future.

He underlined that the currency rate at the moment is Rs 260. Minister Ejaz urged those who had dollars to swap them and advised those who had US dollars to think about formalizing their holdings.