KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced schedule of holidays for all banks on account of Eidul Fitr 2025.

It has issued a notification stating: “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st March to 2nd April, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr”.

The bank employees however will enjoy five-day break as there are weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday. All banks will reopen in Pakistan on April 3.