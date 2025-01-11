Dirham to Pak rupee rate today 11 January 2025

KARACHI – The UAE currency, Dirham, witnessed no change against Pakistani rupee on Saturday as compared to previous session.

The buying rate of UAE Dirham in Pakistan today, January 11, stands at Rs75.85, according to Forex Association of Pakistan . Furthermore, the selling rate of the Dirham stands at Rs76.50 in Pakistan.

The latest exchange rate helps the Pakistan expats to get their Dirhams exchanged at the current rate and avoid any fraud.

AED to PKR Rate – 11 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 11, 2025 Rs. 75.83 0

The currency code for UAE Dirhams is AED. It is subdivided into 100 fils.

How Much is 500 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 11, UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.85 in the open market. So, the 500 Dirham will be equal to Rs37,925 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.85 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,850 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of AED in Pakistan?

The rate of AED in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.85 on January 11, 2024.

Convert Dirham into Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UAE currency Dirham with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the AED into PKR.