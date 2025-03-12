Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate today – 12 March 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market stood at Rs74.45 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up as it is being sold by various exchange companies for Rs75 on the third day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to Pakistani rupee Rate Today

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.