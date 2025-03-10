AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Saudi Riyal to Pakistan rupee unchanged today – 10 March 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate saw no change against Pakistani rupee in open market as 1 SAR value reached Rs74.63 on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up as it is being sold by various exchange companies for Rs75.18 on the first day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to Pakistani rupee Rate Today

The Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs74.63 in open market of Pakistan. It means 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,630 in Pakistani currency.

A significant number of Pakistani expatriates live in Saudi Arabia for their employments and businesses. They sent significant remittances to the home country every month, which play a key role in forex reserves of the country.

Overseas Pakistanis sent $728.3 million from Saudi Arabia during January 2025 in wake of remittances, down by 5.5% on monthly basis.

However, the remittances are 24% higher than the $587.4 million sent by the Pakistanis expatriates from Saudi Arabia in the same month of last year.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

25000 prize bond draw March 2025 today: Results, winners list

  • Featured, Pakistan

40000 prize bond draw 2025 today: Results, winners list

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, isolated hailstorms expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer