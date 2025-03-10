Saudi Riyal to Pakistan rupee unchanged today – 10 March 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate saw no change against Pakistani rupee in open market as 1 SAR value reached Rs74.63 on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up as it is being sold by various exchange companies for Rs75.18 on the first day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to Pakistani rupee Rate Today

The Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs74.63 in open market of Pakistan. It means 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,630 in Pakistani currency.

A significant number of Pakistani expatriates live in Saudi Arabia for their employments and businesses. They sent significant remittances to the home country every month, which play a key role in forex reserves of the country.

Overseas Pakistanis sent $728.3 million from Saudi Arabia during January 2025 in wake of remittances, down by 5.5% on monthly basis.

However, the remittances are 24% higher than the $587.4 million sent by the Pakistanis expatriates from Saudi Arabia in the same month of last year.