25000 prize bond draw March 2025 today: Results, winners list

25000 prize bond draw – Excitement is in the air as the National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad is set to hold the first draw for Rs25,000 premium prize bond of 2025 today, March 10.

The draw offers exciting opportunity for all Prize Bond holders to get mega prize of Rs30 million. While there are also five second prizes and 700 third prizes for them.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.

25000 Bond Latest Prize Amount

There is two first prizes and the each winner take Rs30,000,000 to home while there are five prices of Rs1 million.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs300,000 is given to each 700 winners of the third prize.

25000 Prize Bond Draw Results March 2025

The first draw for Rs25,000 prize bond of the year is scheduled to be held today, March 10. The draw results will be shared after the details are released by the National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad.

25000 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

The previous draw of Rs25,000 prize bond was held by National Savings in December 2024. The first prize won by 385325, and 498317 while the second prizes were won by the holder of these prize bond numbers 053461 056921 187297 249312 934808.

You can check the complete list of winners here.