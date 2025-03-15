AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Saudi Riyal strengthens against Pakistani rupee today – 15 March 2025

Saudi Riyal To Pkr Rate Today 10 January 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate moved up against Pakistani rupee in open market as it stood at Rs74.71 after witnessing a slight increase of five paisa on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also strengthened as it is being sold for Rs75.11 on the sixth day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

The Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs74.71 in open market of Pakistan. It means 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,710 in Pakistani currency.

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Forex Rate

UAE Dirham edges up against Pakistani rupee today – 15 March 2025

  • Automobile, Featured

Is Suzuki Alto Safe for Motorway Driving? Full details here amid safety concerns

  • Business, Featured

Hafiz Sweets, Stylo among 75 businesses sealed in Lahore

  • Featured, International

Japanese ex-porn star Rae Lil Black shares her new journey after converting to Islam

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer