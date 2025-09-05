 Singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch injured in bear attack at Skardu park

SKARDU – Pakistani singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch was injured in a bear attack during a camping trip at Deosai National Park in Skardu. The incident occurred when the bear unexpectedly lunged at the singer, striking her on both arms with its claws.

Baloch was camping in the wilderness of Deosai, a region known for its natural beauty and wildlife, including frequent sightings of bears. The bear attacked swiftly, injuring her arms.

Fortunately, the attack did not result in life-threatening injuries, but the claws left visible marks, causing significant discomfort and pain.

Deosai National Park, often referred to as the “Land of Giants,” is a protected area known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity. However, it is also home to wildlife such as bears, which occasionally come into contact with humans, especially in camping areas. Authorities have advised campers to exercise caution and remain vigilant when in bear-prone areas.

Pakistan’s famous singer Qurat ul Ain Baloch survived attack of brown bear in deosai. Reportedly she’s been shifted to skardu RHQ for treatment and she’s fine now. #brownbear #Deosai #attack pic.twitter.com/wrHXNCNwTP — Faheem Akhtar (@faheemakhtar22) September 4, 2025

Upon the attack, the local authorities promptly responded, and Balouch was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Skardu. The doctors provided immediate care while initial examinations confirmed that the bear’s claws had caused injury to her arms. The doctors assured that despite the severity of the attack, there were no life-threatening injuries.

After a brief period of treatment and monitoring, her condition was reported to be stable, and she was discharged from the hospital.