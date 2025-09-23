MESSAGE lftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, Guard Group Former President, FPCCI & LCCI Former President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry

It gives me immense pleasure to acknowledge the contributions of the new government to the welfare of the Muslim world on the occasion of the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In particular, the wise leadership of His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is commendable.Pilgrims and visitors are treated with such care that there are no complaints from those who visit Makkah Al-Mukarramah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawwarah. When pilgrims return to their home countries, they consistently praise the arrangements made for the millions of visitors.Besides this, there has been remarkable progress in the fields of education, healthcare, and technology. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has become a platform for presenting the collective concerns of the Muslim world.Relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are excellent. Pakistan will always stand by the Kingdom in the event of any external aggression.The frequent policy measures of advanced countries do not always align with the interests of the Muslim world. Therefore, it is imperative that Muslim countries gradually increase their exports through mutual trade and prioritize imports from fellow Muslim nations. This will enhance intra-Muslim trade and reduce dependency on others. These suggestions need thorough implementation.WHEN I SERVED AS PRESIDENT (2020 TO 2023) OF THE SAARC CHAMBER (SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL COOPERATION), I CONSISTENTLY ADVOCATED FOR REGIONAL COOPERATION AND TRADE IN SOUTH ASIA, SIMILAR TO ASEAN (ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN NATIONS). THE MUSLIM WORLD SHOULD ALSO STRENGTHEN REGIONAL COOPERATION UNDER THE OIC.

Long live

Pakistan—Saudi

Arabia friendship!