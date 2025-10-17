Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel as Trump hints at Abraham Accords Expansion?

NEW YORK – Middle East has witnessed major changes lately, with Gaza peace deal remains in centre, and now US President Donald Trump has declared that the Abraham Accords could soon expand dramatically, hinting that Saudi Arabia and possibly other Arab nations might join the groundbreaking diplomatic initiative that normalized relations with Israel.

In his latest interview, Trump mentioned having very good conversations with countries signaling interest in the accords, adding, “I think that they’re going to all go in very soon.” He also stated, “I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Riyadh goes in, everybody goes in.”

Abraham Accords, first signed in 2020 during Trump’s first term, made history by establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the first Arab countries to do so in 25 years. Morocco and Sudan later followed suit. Trump has repeatedly praised the accords as one of his greatest foreign policy achievements, highlighting the key role his son-in-law Jared Kushner played in brokering the agreements.

Trump’s recent speeches framed accords as a launching pad for broader regional peace, even suggesting the possibility of an unprecedented Israel-Iran deal. While hailed as diplomatic milestone, the accords have also had tangible impacts. Trade, security cooperation, and tourism have expanded, Israeli tourists and investors have flocked to Dubai, and trade between Israel and the UAE surpassed $3 billion last year.

Although often called a “peace deal,” Abraham accords bypassed core Israeli-Palestinian conflict, instead establishing relations between Israel and nations that were not actively at war with it. Supporters of expansion have long hoped for Riyadh’s participation, given its economic and religious place, but years of diplomatic overtures have failed.

So far, Israel’s inhumane and disastrous conduct in Gaza, along with widespread Saudi public opposition, complicates KSA’s ability to join. Saudi officials insist recognition would require a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Even with hurdles, Trump framed Gaza ceasefire as historic dawn of new Middle East, suggesting that more countries could soon sign the Abraham Accords. His comments reignited speculation about sweeping regional peace, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman playing a pivotal role in what could become one of the most significant diplomatic developments in decades.