Bise Lahore Model Papers 10th Class 2026 For English Compulsory

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore is preparing to begin the first annual matriculation examinations for 2026 starting March 27, as students intensify their efforts to secure strong results.

The exam of English compulsory subject will be held on March 30 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board, which comprises districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

The BISE Lahore has shared model paper for English compulsory on its official website, providing insights into the structure of the paper.

The English compulsory paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given 2 hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.

The model papers can help understand the types of questions they may encounter in the papers.

English Compulsory Objective Type

The Objective type paper will be carrying 19 questions with total 19 marks while students will have 20 minutes to attempt it.

The objective paper comprises four parts – Choosing correct form of verb to fill up the bubbles, Choosing correct spelling of words, Choosing correction option and choosing correct option according to grammar.

English Compulsory Subjective Type

Similarly, the subjective type paper will consist of two sections with first section comprising short answers questions.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has stated that private students of class 10 can download their roll number slips for first annual examination 2026 online.

Download Class 10 Roll Number Slip for Private Students

The private students can download the class 10 roll number slip 2026 for first annual examination from the official website of BISE Lahore. Following are the steps to download the roll number slip:

Steps to Get Roll Number Slip 2026 Examination

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

After adding the details, click the button “Get Roll No. Slip”.