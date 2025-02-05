Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s Gaza plan, reaffirms call for independent Palestinian state

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after US President Donald Trump revealed his plan to “take over” Gaza while the Palestinians will have to leave the area.

Trump announced it while addressing a press conference along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that US troops will be deployed in the Gaza strip if needed.

The ministry, in an official statement, affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2-024. His Royal Highness emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.”

The crown prince also reiterated this firm position during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November II, 2024. He stressed the continuation of efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

“His Royal Highness also urged more peace-loving countries to recognize the State of Palestine, and emphasized the importance of mobilizing the international community to support the Palestinian people’s rights, as expressed in United Nations General Assembly resolutions, recognizing Palestine’s eligibility for full UN membership,” read official statement.

The minister said the international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current U.S. administrations,” the ministry said.