Actress Dua Zehra publicly expresses love for Babar Azam

LAHORE – Pakistan’s renowned actress and model Dua Zehra has openly expressed her love for former national team captain Babar Azam.

While speaking on a private TV comedy show, Dua Zehra admitted, “I love Pakistan’s middle-order batter and former captain, Babar Azam,”.

The actress further stated, “I have a huge crush on Babar Azam in the Pakistani team, and I dislike the trolling he faces,”.

She urged the critics to refrain from disrespecting the former captain, emphasizing, “I am not interested in any other cricketer,”.

Nazish Jahangir’s past remarks on Babar Azam’s marriage proposal

Last year, another showbiz actress, Nazish Jahangir, held a live Q&A session on Instagram, where a fan asked, “What would be your response if Babar Azam proposed to you?”

In response, Nazish Jahangir simply said, “I would have to decline,”.

Her reply angered Babar Azam’s fans as they started trolling of the actress on the social media.

Meanwhile, former captain Babar Azam, who is part of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad, is facing challenges due to his poor form.