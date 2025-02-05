AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Dua Khalid Khan ties the Knot with singer Tahir Abbas Raja

Hockey Player Dua Khalid Khan Ties The Knot With Singer Tahir Abbas Raja
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan women’s hockey team’s international player, Dua Khalid Khan, has married singer Tahir Abbas Raja.

The national women’s hockey team’s vice-captain had a simple and graceful Nikkah ceremony during her Umrah pilgrimage. She shared pictures of the occasion on her social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, the international hockey player posted her Nikkah pictures with her husband and wrote, “A tale of love under the shadow of the Kaaba! In the mercy of Allah, with the Holy Kaaba as our witness, we accepted each other,”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tahir Abbas Raja (@tahirabbassss)

The fans admired the simplicity and elegance of her Nikkah and extended their heartfelt congratulations.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Lahore for Tri-Series

  • Lifestyle

Actress Dua Zehra publicly expresses love for Babar Azam

  • Lifestyle

Rakhi Sawant gets wedding proposal from Mufti Qavi, but there’s a catch

  • Sports

Tickets for Tri-Nation ODI series to go on sale on Tuesday

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer