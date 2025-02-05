Dua Khalid Khan ties the Knot with singer Tahir Abbas Raja

LAHORE – Pakistan women’s hockey team’s international player, Dua Khalid Khan, has married singer Tahir Abbas Raja.

The national women’s hockey team’s vice-captain had a simple and graceful Nikkah ceremony during her Umrah pilgrimage. She shared pictures of the occasion on her social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, the international hockey player posted her Nikkah pictures with her husband and wrote, “A tale of love under the shadow of the Kaaba! In the mercy of Allah, with the Holy Kaaba as our witness, we accepted each other,”.

The fans admired the simplicity and elegance of her Nikkah and extended their heartfelt congratulations.