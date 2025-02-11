Saudi Arabia issues latest vaccination guidelines for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has issued vaccination-related guidelines for the Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan, saying polio vaccination is mandatory for them.

The Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has sent a letter in this regard, stating that the pilgrims should receive the polio vaccination at least four weeks prior to their departure.

It also directed them to bring the vaccination certificate with them at the time of boarding the flight.

The Saudi aviation authority said the vaccination should not be more than six months old at the time of departure.

All Umrah pilgrims and relevant institutions have been asked to ensure the implementation of the vaccination guidelines as pilgrims will be offloaded in case of failure to meet the requirements.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia dropped a requirement regarding Neisseria meningitis vaccination from Umrah pilgrims.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) issued a notification in this regard, saying the suspension will remain in effect till further notice.

GACA informed all airlines operating in Saudi airports, including private carriers, about abolishing the requirement for meningitis vaccination.

Previously, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health had declared the vaccine mandatory for all Umrah pilgrims, regardless of visa type, with administration between three years and ten days before arrival.

The latest relaxation in vaccination policy applies to passengers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, and other specified countries.