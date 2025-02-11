Urbanisation & infrastructure development in Pakistan

URBANIZATION is one of the defining phenomena of our time, shaping the way people live, work and interact. It’s a natural outcome of human progress, driven by our desire for opportunity, better living standards and access to education and healthcare. But it’s also a reminder of the challenges we must face as we transition from rural to urban environments. The rise of cities signifies both aspiration and the strains that come with rapid growth, overcrowding and the need for sustainable development. In Pakistan, urbanization reflects this very dichotomy, offering hope and promise, but also presenting significant challenges that need careful management. As our cities grow exponentially, it’s important to understand not only the journey it has taken so far but also the lessons that can be drawn from both its neighbours in South Asia and more developed regions like Europe.

Pakistan’s urbanization mirrors South Asian trends but has distinct challenges. India’s megacities—Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore—have thrived through migration, offering economic opportunities, education and healthcare. While Pakistan experiences similar urban growth, it struggles with enforcing planning regulations and managing informal settlements due to inconsistent governance. Political instability and frequent leadership changes hinder long-term urban planning, leading to unchecked expansion of informal settlements. India’s success underscores the need for effective governance and sustainable urban policies. Pakistan aspires to similar progress but faces setbacks as shifting political priorities disrupt continuity. Without stable policies and infrastructural support, rapid urbanization risks exacerbating existing issues rather than fostering growth. Strengthening urban governance and ensuring long-term planning are essential for Pakistan to manage its expanding cities effectively.

Bangladesh’s urbanization experience is similar to Pakistan, with Dhaka being one of the fastest-growing cities glob-ally. Dhaka faces challenges like overcrowding, housing shortages, and informal settlements. However, Bangladesh’s resilience lies in its informal sector, which relies on microfinance and community-based initiatives. This has enabled many urban poor to create livelihoods and adapt to urban life. Pakistan can learn from Bangladesh’s emphasis on grassroots solutions and microeconomic development, but must focus on preventive measures to avert cities from becoming too congested and disorganized.

Sri Lanka and Nepal, both smaller in population and urban spread, demonstrate the importance of planned urbanization. Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, has adopted a proactive approach, investing in infrastructure and public spaces, despite facing challenges of rapid urban growth. Nepal’s Kathmandu faces issues of overcrowding, inadequate infra-structure, and environmental degradation. These smaller-scale urbanization cases demonstrate that even with limited resources, planned growth is crucial. Pakistan could learn from Sri Lanka’s example and adopt a more calculated approach to urban development to avoid the unchecked spread of informal settlements in many cities.

Europe’s urbanization is more structured and stable than the Global South’s rapidly expanding cities, with mature infrastructure and sustainable urban planning. Smart cities like Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have success-fully integrated sustainability into urban planning. Pakistan can learn from these differences in urbanization management, as South Asia faces rapid expansion and needs to balance economic growth with sustainability. Addressing pressing issues like overcrowding, traffic congestion, pollution, and housing shortages can help Pakistan move to-wards sustainable urban growth and address these pressing issues. By adopting sustainable urban growth strategies, Pakistan can move towards a more sustainable future.

The challenges of urbanization can be effectively addressed by prioritizing urban planning and zoning laws. As major urban centres expand, the lack of adequate infrastructure often leads to the rise of informal settlements and congested streets. En-forcing zoning regulations and planning for organized urban growth is key to creating sustainable, well-structured cities. Incorporating mixed-use zoning, which blends residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, can foster vibrant, liveable environments. To ease the immense pressure on these growing cities, prioritizing affordable housing for low-income individuals is essential. Incentivizing developers to construct affordable housing, while ensuring these developments are well-connected to key urban areas and equipped with vital services like clean water, electricity, and sanitation, is crucial. Tax incentives and reduced bureaucratic barriers can further support this. Collaboration through government-private partnerships will be pivotal in realizing these goals and achieving long-term urban sustainability.

The integration of technology into urban management is crucial for efficient urbanization. Smart city initiatives, which use data to improve traffic, waste collection, and public health services, have immense potential for Pakistan. These technologies can enhance efficiency, reduce infrastructure strain, and improve quality of life for urban residents. Cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad could benefit from these technologies. Population control is crucial for cities to handle growth, and promoting balanced regional development with economic opportunities distributed across the country can alleviate pressure on cities. Creating better job opportunities, improving education, and enhancing healthcare in rural areas can slow migration to urban centres, supported by a national urbanization policy focusing on economic development and social equity.

Sustainability is crucial in urban planning, as seen in European cities that integrate green spaces, renewable energy, and efficient public transport. Pakistan must prioritize environmental considerations, preserve green spaces, minimize pollution, and wisely use natural resources. This will create healthier urban environments and make Pakistani cities more resilient to climate change, a growing global concern. Cities can be transformed into inclusive hubs through long-term visionary planning, effective governance, and a commitment to sustainability. Balancing rapid growth with thoughtful urban design creates habitable, sustainable, and equitable spaces. Learning from other regions’ experiences in smart growth, affordable housing, and environmental consciousness offers valuable insights. Proactive, long-term strategies prioritize economic development, citizen well-being, and environmental preservation, ensuring a vibrant, inclusive cities for all.

—The writer is Ph.D in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

