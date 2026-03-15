Pakistan’s security forces kill five terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO

Pakistan’s security forces killed five India-backed terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the location and killed five khawarij after an intense exchange of fire.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the military’s media wing stated.

Following the IBO, security forces began a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other India-sponsored kharji found in the area, the statement reads.

“Counterterrorism campaign under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”, the statement further reads.

Since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan launched “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq”, during which around 684 Afghan Taliban operatives and affiliated militants were killed.

More than 900 Afghan Taliban operatives have also been injured, while Pakistan has destroyed 252 checkposts, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed today.