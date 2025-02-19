AGL58.05▲ 0.06 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.75▼ -0.01 (0.00%)BOP12.94▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.22▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.86▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML51.2▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)DGKC111.84▲ 1.77 (0.02%)FCCL40.55▲ 1.84 (0.05%)FFL15.1▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▼ -1.91 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.45▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.88▲ 0.65 (0.15%)KOSM6.48▲ 0.63 (0.11%)MLCF47.14▲ 0.25 (0.01%)NBP78.59▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)OGDC204.8▼ -0.94 (0.00%)PAEL38.99▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▲ 0.27 (0.03%)PPL173.65▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)PRL34.1▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PTC23.49▲ 0.41 (0.02%)SEARL99▲ 0.48 (0.00%)TELE8.19▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL32.41▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP12.12▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.76▲ 0.7 (0.03%)TRG61.11▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY30.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.48▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Indian Teen sets father on fire after being scolded for stealing money

Teen Sets Father On Fire After Being Scolded For Stealing Money In India
In a shocking incident in India, a teenager allegedly set his father on fire after being scolded for stealing money on Wednesday.

The local media reported that the incident took place in Ajay Nagar, Faridabad, where a father and his 14-year-old son lived together in a rented single-room house. The father reprimanded his son on suspicion of stealing money, which enraged the boy.

The police reported that House Owner Riazuddin lodged a complaint stating that he heard the victim, Mohammad Aleem, screaming around 2am. When he rushed to check, he found the room door locked.

Riazuddin, with the help of a neighbor, climbed onto the balcony and saw that the room was locked from the inside while Mohammad Aleem was engulfed in the flames.

The house owner further stated that they tried to break down the door to save Aleem but he had already succumbed to his burns. Meanwhile, his son had already fled the scene.

The police suspected that after being scolded for stealing money, the boy, in a fit of rage, set his father on fire.  The police took the teenager into the custody.

Web Desk Staff

