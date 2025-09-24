Are Diabetics in Pakistan using Insulin made from Pigs? full details here

ISLAMABAD – Diabetics in Pakistan and parts of world relied on insulin extracted from animals, especially cows and pigs, to manage their condition as these injected medicines were life-saving because their structure closely resembled that of human insulin.

Lately, Pakistan’s religious body Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) recommended that Muslims should avoid using insulin containing ingredients derived from pigs as halal alternatives are available.

During recent session, the council discussed use of insulin that contains pig-based substances. Members noted that while animal-derived insulin was once commonly used, most modern insulin is now produced in laboratories through genetic engineering.

Experts pointed out that synthetic human insulin and its analogues are considered safer, more reliable, and less likely to trigger immune reactions than older forms derived from pig or cow.

ICC stressed that modern, lab-produced insulin, is safer and more effective, and that people should use halal options whenever possible. Members also urged lawmakers to enact legislation to regulate the use of non-halal medical products, ensuring that ethical and religious considerations are observed in healthcare.

Insulin for Diabetics

Insulin derived from pigs is known as porcine insulin, which has historically been used to treat diabetes due to its structural similarity to human insulin. Extracted from pig pancreases, it was a mainstay of diabetes treatment until synthetic human insulin became widely available.

Porcine insulin can also cause side effects like low blood sugar, weight gain, injection site reactions, and others. Latest biotechnology largely replaced animal-derived insulin with lab-produced human insulin, which is safer, more reliable, and less likely to trigger immune reactions.

Amid news studies, researchers are also working on alternative methods to make treatment more accessible and scalable medicine.