Pti Under Fire As Journalists Take Stand Against Attacks On Press

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for beleagured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party’s own beat reporters announced complete boycott of all PTI press conferences after shocking assaults on journalists allegedly ordered by the party’s central leaders.

PTI Beat Reporters Association, led by Usama Iqbal, called the attacks completely unacceptable and deeply disturbing. The violence comes after previous incidents, including misbehavior by PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The reporters demanded an official apology from party leadership and are consulting on filing cases against those responsible, including Naeem Panjutha. They also urged the National Press Club to raise its voice against the assaults.

The boycott will remain in effect until PTI issues a clear framework ensuring the safety and respect of journalists, signaling a rare revolt within the party’s own media ranks.

PTI cannot intimidate the press, and its beat reporters are standing their ground.