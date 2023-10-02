Samsung remains the forerunner in terms of smartphones in the Pakistani market and the Korean tech giant has been leading among all the brands globally, in terms of market share.

The company’s phones are expensive as compared to Chinese brands and the imposition of new tax regulations has made high-end mobile phones, like Samsung S22, around 30 percent costlier.

Pakistani government slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

As of mid-2023, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra stands at Rs424,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+ 1TB)

Tax On Passport Rs 58,460 On ID Card Rs 69,567

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+256)

Tax On Passport Rs 118,720 On ID Card Rs 141,275

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+512)

Tax On Passport Rs 118,720 On ID Card Rs 141,275

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+128)