South Korean tech company Samsung has made its name as a giant in global mobile market and shares one-fifth of the total market share. Samsung’s high-end devices are expensive as compared to Chinese competitors, but they continue to fly off the shelves despite strong presence of other players.

Even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra are quite expensive.

Pakistani government slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in Pakistan

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at price of Rs179,999

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 On Passport PKR 66211 On ID Card PKR 78791

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra On Passport PKR 65212 On ID Card PKR 77602