KARACHI – The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and ChildLife Foundation have signed an MoU to collaborate and develop a mechanism where children with cardiology issues will be consulted through telemedicine and referred to NICVD if required.

Dr. Abdul Sattar, Head of Pediatric Cardiac Services NICVD, and Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, signed the MoU.

The NICVD is the first tertiary cardiac care institute in South Asia as well as the flagship facility for cardiology in Pakistan with a focus on superior care for patients.

NICVD & ChildLife Foundation have signed an MoU to enhance child cardiology care, sharing telemedicine expertise. Together, we're advancing our mission to provide free healthcare across Pakistan.#NICVD #ChildLifeFoundation #Telemedicine #CardiologyCare pic.twitter.com/AkVXQBjt9P — NICVD (@nicvd_karachi) November 2, 2023

ChildLife has introduced a unique provider-to-provider consultation model of Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) to cater to children’s emergency cases in 200 plus district and tehsil hospitals of the country.

“This collaboration is a testimony of the innovative telemedicine services the ChildLife team has developed and scaled. We are honoured to partner with NICVD to share our telemedicine practices and experience to save lives with this virtual emergency care model nationwide.

“The initiative of building a process for patient referral with NICVD is a moment of pride, as this will allow us to spread the cause of providing free-of-cost healthcare services throughout Pakistan,” said Dr. Ahson Rabbani.

Dr. Abdul Sattar said “This partnership covers sharing best practices on telemedicine, referral, and quality of care. NICVD provides quality healthcare free of cost to millions of deserving patients for patients with cardiovascular disease through its countrywide network of hospitals in Pakistan.

“In partnership with ChildLife Foundation, we aim to extend our reach to the untapped geographic areas of Pakistan through telemedicine, adding value to the common mission of treating the sickest and poorest ones in the country, free of cost”.