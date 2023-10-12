ISLAMABAD – A fire erupted in the most sensitive premises of the Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday night but did not cause any major damage.

Initial information shared by local officials said the inferno ignited on the floor, in premises that housed secret information.

Soon after the building was engulfed in fire, immediate responders including the fire brigade and Islamabad Municipal Corporation managed to control the blaze. The fire was controlled before it could extend to other parts of the building located in the Red Zone of the country’s federal capital.

Meanwhile, officials reported no injuries or casualties in the inferno however a probe will be launched to find the cause behind the incident after the cooling process.

وزارت خارجہ کے حساس سیکشن میں آگ لگ گئی، ریکارڈ جلنے کا خدشہ۔۔۔!!!pic.twitter.com/b2rknOCNvR — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) October 12, 2023

Several premises of the Foreign Office are said to be sensitive as diplomatic cables are kept here, and in light of the sensitive nature of work, entry to this part of the office is restricted.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…