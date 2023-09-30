Samsung mobiles have seen impressive growth in Pakistani market and the South Korean tech giant remained neck to neck with Chinese smartphones.

The demand for the phone continues to increase, and Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 21 are quite expensive.

Federal authorities have slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in Pakistan

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at a price of Rs179,999

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 On Passport PKR 66211 On ID Card PKR 78791

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra On Passport PKR 65212 On ID Card PKR 77602