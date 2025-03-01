ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England opt to bat first against South Africa

KARACHI – England on Saturday won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

England captain Jos Buttler stated that this was his last match as captain and he aimed to secure a victory.

On the other hand, South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram said they had preferred to chase and were focused on winning the match to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Playing XIs:

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Saqib Mahmood

South Africa: 1 Ryan Rickelton, 2 Tristan Stubbs, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi