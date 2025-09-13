Salt’s record-breaking century powers England to historic T20 win over South Africa  

MANCHESTER – England demolished South Africa’s bowling attack to set a new record in T20 cricket, leveling the series 1-1 with a commanding 146-run victory at Old Trafford.

Phil Salt was the star of the night, smashing the fastest century in England’s T20 history off just 39 balls, surpassing Liam Livingstone’s 42-ball hundred against Pakistan in 2021.

Salt went on to score a blistering 141 runs from 60 deliveries, guiding England to a massive total of 304 for 2 wickets — their highest in T20 cricket.

Captain Jos Buttler added further fireworks, blasting 83 runs from 30 balls, as he and Salt shared a 126-run stand.

Jacob Bethell chipped in with 24, while skipper Harry Brook remained unbeaten with 41 off 21 balls.

In reply, South Africa began aggressively with openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton racing to 50 runs in just 22 balls.

However, Jofra Archer’s fiery spell derailed their chase as he claimed 3 wickets for 25 runs.

Sam Curran also impressed, taking 2 wickets for just 11 runs.

South Africa eventually folded for 158 all out, handing England a resounding 146-run victory.

The decisive third T20 of the series will be played at Trent Bridge on Sunday.