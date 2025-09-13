Karachi child abuse suspect handed over to police on five-day remand  

KARACHI – A man accused of sexually assaulting minors in Karachi has been handed over to police on a five-day physical remand.

The suspect was arrested two days ago in Qayyumabad after reports of assaults on young girls surfaced.

SSP South Mahzoor Ali said that three cases have already been registered against him within the past week.

The police investigations revealed that the suspect has been targeting minors since 2016, luring girls with money before assaulting them.

SSP South said the victims are between the ages of 7 and 13.

During the investigation, police recovered over 100 videos of child abuse from the suspect’s mobile phone, along with a USB containing additional footage.

The authorities disclosed that the accused had rented both a room and a shop in the locality, where he would lure children and commit the crimes.

The SSP added that the suspect has so far victimized several young girls, and further investigations are underway.