Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s int’l legal team files urgent appeal to UN Special Rapporteur  

LAHORE – An international legal team representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has submitted an urgent appeal to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, highlighting what it calls inhumane and degrading prison conditions faced by the couple.

PTI Punjab spokesperson Ali Imran said that the appeal on behalf of the PTI founder was lodged by his sons Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan while Bushra Bibi’s petition was presented by her sister, Maryam Wattoo.

The legal team stated that the prison conditions not only violate basic human rights but also contravene international standards of detention.

The petition alleges that the PTI founder has been subjected to prolonged solitary confinement, which has caused immense physical and psychological stress.

It further claims that he has been deprived of medical care, provided with poor-quality food, and denied regular access to family members and legal counsel.

Such restrictions, the appeal argues, amount to both mental and physical torture.

Bushra Bibi’s case, according to the appeal, is similarly alarming. The former First Lady is reportedly enduring substandard and degrading prison conditions that are negatively affecting her health.

Despite her deteriorating medical condition, adequate treatment and healthcare facilities are allegedly being withheld, raising serious concerns over her wellbeing.

The international legal team has urged the United Nations to launch an immediate investigation into the matter.

The petition calls upon the UN to ensure that both the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi are released without delay, and that international human rights obligations are upheld by Pakistan.

The appeal marked the latest in a series of efforts by PTI’s legal representatives to bring global attention to the treatment of its leadership.

The party maintained that the cases against its founder and Bushra Bibi are politically motivated and that their imprisonment is unjust.