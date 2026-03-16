Pakistani SadaPay Users losing money from Digital Wallets All of Sudden! What’s behind this?

ISLAMABAD – Digital wallet users in Pakistan are raising concerns after many reported unexplained deductions, failed transfers, and frozen accounts on SadaPay. Complaints spreading across social media and review platforms have sparked fears among customers who rely on the fintech app for everyday transactions, leaving many questioning what is happening behind the scenes.

A surge of complaints is raising serious questions about the reliability of SadaPay, mobile wallet, mobile payments, and branchless banking services provider used by tens of thousands.

Scores of users are reporting unexplained deductions, transfers that never reach their destination, and accounts suddenly locked without warning, while many say customer support has been slow or completely unresponsive.

SadaPay Glitch

Over weekend, several users witnessed deduction of their money from SadaPay account. The message quickly went viral, gathering thousands of views and triggering a wave of similar stories from other users.

The post claimed that thousands of Pakistani users were seeing missing funds or even negative balances in their accounts. Some individuals alleged losses exceeding Rs1.5-2Lac. The timing added more fuel to the speculation. The complaints surfaced just weeks after Ali Samir Oosman stepped down as chairman of SadaPay.

For many observers, the viral warning appeared to reveal what frustrated users say has been happening quietly for months.

Some say they noticed small, unexplained deductions from their balances. Others claim that money sent through the app leaves the sender’s account but never appears in the recipient’s wallet. Others report that their accounts were frozen without warning, leaving them unable to withdraw or access their own funds.

What has intensified the frustration is the alleged lack of support. Many complain that contacting customer service results in automated replies or no response at all.

App store feedback tells a similar story. Recent reviews on the Google Play Store describe failed transactions where money is deducted immediately but refunds take several days to return.

One reviewer claimed nearly Rs2Lacf was locked in their account with no working helpline and no response to emails. According to the review, when the user approached investigative authorities, they were told that several other victims had already filed similar complaints.

In most reported cases, SadaPay cited the problems to technical glitches or temporary system maintenance. However, the company has not released a detailed public statement addressing the growing number of complaints. For many users, repeated references to “system issues” without clear explanations have only deepened their concerns.

Users who suspect issues with their accounts are advised to withdraw any accessible funds and file a complaint through the app’s internal support system. If the problem remains unresolved, they can escalate the issue through the complaint portal of the State Bank of Pakistan.