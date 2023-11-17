LAHORE- Renowned actress Saba Qamar has revealed that if actor Ahsan Khan had not been married, she would have proposed to him because she had a deep admiration for him even before becoming an actress.

However, she expressed regret that she delayed proposing to him for marriage.

Saba Qamar made this revelation during Ahsan Khan’s YouTube podcast on November 15, where both actors shared lighthearted banter and discussed daily life matters besides laughter.

During the podcast, Ahsan Khan asked Saba Qamar to name a hero who was not married, and she would propose to him. Saba Qamar immediately gestured towards Ahsan Khan and said, “When I wasn’t an actress, I somehow got Ahsan Khan’s number and used to send messages and make calls to tell him that I only want to work with him,”.

Saba Qamar admitted that she was confessing this for the first time, adding humorously, “When I worked with Ahsan, he argued with me, and I started crying. But slowly, I began to understand him,”.

She shared that she fell in love with him, and when she needed to express her feelings, complications arose in Ahsan Khan’s life as his sisters got married, causing a delay.

Ahsan Khan mentioned, “I kept thinking that maybe Saba Qamar has built a relationship somewhere or she won’t marry,”.

In response, Saba Qamar said, “When girls say, ‘No, I won’t do it,’ it means ‘Yes, I will,”.

Saba Qamar further disclosed that she had even traveled to interior Sindh to shoot a film for Ahsan Khan, something she wouldn’t do for just anyone.

It’s important to note that Ahsan Khan got married to Fatima in 2008, and the couple now has two sons and two daughters.