LAHORE – Tourists from Pakistan are required to obtain a tourist visa of B12 category to visit Kazakhstan, a Central Asian state that extends from the Caspian Sea in the west to the Altai Mountains at its eastern border with China and Russia.

Pakistan tourists can apply for single entry or multiple entry visas with validity of 90 days.

Documents Required For Kazakhstan Visit Visa

Following documents are required to apply for the visa:

Visa Support number from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Filled Visa Application Form must be completed properly in block letters, otherwise, it won’t be accepted.

One recent, color passport-sized picture of the applicant

Passport (with at least two blank pages; it should be valid for at least three months longer than the validity of the requested visa).

One copy of passport.

Copy of Air ticket and hotel booking.

Bank statement (last six months).

Travel Insurance

Kazakhstan Visit Visa Fee for Pakistanis

Single Entry – $60

Multiple Entry – $90