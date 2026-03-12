‘Dost’ set up to enhance cultural, people to people ties between Turkiye, Pakistan

Pakistani writers, intellectuals, and artists have announced the establishment of an organization named “Dost” to promote civilizational harmony, cooperation, and cultural diplomacy between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The organization aims to strengthen people-to-people connections between the two brotherly nations across all walks of life.

The announcement was made at a ceremony jointly organized by the Turkish cultural center Yunus Emre Institute and the newly formed Dost. Minister of State for National Heritage & Culture Division Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Huzaifa Rehman was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Ambassador of of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Huzaifa Rehman welcomed the establishment of Dost and stated that Pakistan and Türkiye already enjoyed warm cooperation at the governmental level. However, there had long been a need to extend this cooperation to the public in a more organized manner. He expressed the desire that this platform ‘Dost’ which was founded by the Pakistani intellectuals, writers, and artists, would effectively fulfill that need to bridge cultures of the two countries together and enhance further the p-to-p friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan at the public level. He also assured that the Government of Pakistan would extend full support to Dost.

Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman further said that cultural and civilizational engagement at the people-to-people level would make the relationship between the two brotherly nations even more meaningful. Such engagement, he noted, would contribute not only to the progress of both countries but also to global peace.

Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, said that non-governmental organizations play a fundamental role in promoting cultural contacts. He expressed the hope that Dost would assume a leading role in this regard. On the occasion, President of Dost Dr. Farooq Adil welcoming Minister Huzaifa Rehman, the Turkish ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, and the guests said that the vibrant friendship between the two brotherly nations needed to be transmitted to future generations in a world that has changed politically and technologically.